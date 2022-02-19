UAE weather: Fog alert issued, temperatures to hit 30°C

Humidity is also set to increase later in the day

By Web Desk Published: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 6:26 AM

Some parts of the UAE will experience a foggy start to the weekend on Saturday.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert, warning residents that horizontal visibility may drop even further in some internal and coastal areas until 9.30am on February 19.

The Abu Dhabi Police also urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by the reduced speed limits displayed on the electronic information boards.

Temperatures are expected to be on the warmer side, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi recording highs of 27°C and 28°C, respectively. The highest temperature of 30°C will be recorded in Al Ain.

Humidity will start low — at 25 per cent in Dubai and 30 per cent in Abu Dhabi — but will increase to 80 and 85 per cent, respectively, later in the day.