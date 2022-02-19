UAE weather: Fog alert issued, temperatures to hit 30°C

Winds of up to 40 km/hr could cause rough seas
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the UAE will experience a foggy start to the weekend on Saturday.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert, warning residents that horizontal visibility may drop even further in some internal and coastal areas until 9.30am on February 19.
The Abu Dhabi Police also urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by the reduced speed limits displayed on the electronic information boards.
Temperatures are expected to be on the warmer side, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi recording highs of 27°C and 28°C, respectively. The highest temperature of 30°C will be recorded in Al Ain.
Humidity will start low — at 25 per cent in Dubai and 30 per cent in Abu Dhabi — but will increase to 80 and 85 per cent, respectively, later in the day.
Winds of up to 40 km/hr could cause rough seas
Weather1 week ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather1 week ago
Temperature to drop to a low of 5°C
Weather1 week ago
Dusty, windy weather to prevail during the week.
Weather1 week ago
Dusty, cloudy forecast for today.
Weather1 week ago
Humid by night over some areas
Weather2 weeks ago
Light to moderate winds expected
Weather2 weeks ago
Throwback video shows how sheets of white covered UAE’s highest peak as temperatures dipped to lowest ever: -5.7°C
Weather2 weeks ago