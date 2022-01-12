UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Wednesday morning

Fair to partly cloudy forecast for today.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 6:35 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fog alert for Wednesday morning, urging motorists to take all precautions and follow traffic rules as horizontal visibility is reduced in parts of the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the NCM said that horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas especially westward, from 1:00am until 10:00am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the overall weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy.

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation, especially Westward.

Light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.