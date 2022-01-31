UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Monday morning

The move is a precautionary measure to ensure visitors' safety
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be cloudy on Monday with a fog alert issued for the morning, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds.
Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Weather1 week ago
Winds are expected to exceed 55km/hr
Weather1 week ago
Police have urged motorists to be especially cautious
Weather1 week ago
There is a probability frost formation over some areas by Saturday morning
Weather1 week ago
The country is in the middle of its 40-day winter that began in December.
Weather1 week ago
Forecasters also warn of very rough seas
Weather1 week ago
Skies are expected to be cloudy
Weather1 week ago
Mercury could dip to 5°C in some areas
Weather1 week ago