UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Monday morning

Cool and cloudy forecast for today.

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 6:31 AM

The weather in UAE will be cloudy on Monday with a fog alert issued for the morning, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds.

Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.