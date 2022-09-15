UAE weather: Expect foggy, humid morning on Friday

Authorities urge motorists to follow safety measures during extreme weather conditions
UAE residents can expect a foggy and humid morning on Thursday.
The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a fog alert for the country's western regions. Fog has reduced horizontal visibility to less than 1,000 metres in the Al Dhafra region.
Skies are expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during daytime.
Waters will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
