UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Monday

Dubai - The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.

By Web Report Published: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 6:54 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty on Monday -- with rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy and dusty at times, becoming cloudy over eastern and internal areas with multiple convective clouds associated with different intensity rainfall especially over eastern and southern areas.

Moderate to fresh winds to strong at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.

UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough at times in Oman Sea.