UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Monday

Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty on Monday -- with rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy and dusty at times, becoming cloudy over eastern and internal areas with multiple convective clouds associated with different intensity rainfall especially over eastern and southern areas.
Moderate to fresh winds to strong at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough at times in Oman Sea.
Weather1 week ago
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather1 week ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Weather2 weeks ago
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago