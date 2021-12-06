UAE weather: Cool, cloudy forecast for Monday

Chance of rain by Tuesday morning.

By Web Desk Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 6:26 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Monday with a chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over northern areas, maybe associated with light rainfall by Tuesday morning.

It will get humid by night with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate.