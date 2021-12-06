UAE weather: Cool, cloudy forecast for Monday

Upper air low pressure likely to cause rains till Tuesday
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Monday with a chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over northern areas, maybe associated with light rainfall by Tuesday morning.
It will get humid by night with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate.
Police urge motorists to exercise caution while driving
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate
Up to 8ft offshore waves in the Arabian Gulf.
Police urge motorists to drive with caution as visibility will be affected due to fog
In most of the interior and coastal areas, visibility will be reduced to the lowest
Chance of fog or mist formation in parts of the country.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times
