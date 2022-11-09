UAE weather: Cloudy skies; temperature to reach 36°C

Country's lowest temperatures, rainy season will follow current autumn season
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Clouds will appear over the eastern parts of the country; these might be convective by afternoon.
Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see a high of 36°C and lows of 24°C and 26°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust during the day. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures in the country could be as low as 16ºC
It will be humid by night and Monday morning; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 38ºC
Humidity levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
There is a chance of mist or fog forming, especially over coastal areas; light to moderate winds will blow
Light to moderate winds, fair skies predicted
Light to moderate winds will blow; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea