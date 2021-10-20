UAE weather: Cloudy skies, humid night ahead

Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can expect cloudy skies and a humid night ahead on Wednesday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, hazy at times, with some low clouds appearing eastwards.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formations over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust during the daytime.
Seas will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather1 week ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Weather2 weeks ago
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather
Weather2 weeks ago