Maktoum bin Mohammed opens second edition of Dubai FinTech Summit

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 10:47 PM

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of the UAE and President of DIFC, on Monday opened the second edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit, which is being held at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai under the theme ‘Pioneering FinTech’s Future’.

Organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global Financial Centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, this year’s Dubai FinTech Summit brings together more than 8,000 industry leaders from over 100 countries.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said: “Dubai today has the ideal infrastructure and legislation to become the world’s global FinTech hub. The city provides a unique environment for FinTech companies to leverage new growth opportunities in this rapidly growing sector. We have created a dynamic ecosystem for the FinTech industry to thrive, in line with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to establish the emirate as one of the top four financial centres worldwide.”

He added that the second edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit highlights the ongoing transformation of the technology-led financial sector, and the urgent need to focus on innovation, financial inclusion, and the impact of sustainability as a way of life. “Through collaboration and partnerships between banks, financial technology companies, and financial services application platforms, Dubai is poised to lead the future of this dynamic sector. By focusing on customer and investor-centric financial and banking services, this will pave the way for significant advancements in the future,” Sheikh Maktoum said.

He added: “The summit will foster rich discussions on the evolving landscape of finance, driven by the transformative forces of artificial intelligence, digital currencies, and innovative technology. Together with industry leaders, we look forward to exploring the positive impact and opportunities inherent in the use of artificial intelligence in financial services, the growing world of digital currencies and blockchain technology. With its progressive policies, innovative regulations and advanced infrastructure, there is no limit to what Dubai can accomplish in the sector.”

Sheikh Maktoum attended the opening session of the summit and met with several global leaders in tech, finance and regulatory reform.

Essa Kazim, Governor at DIFC, said: “DIFC has become a major engine of growth for Dubai’s economy and a significant contributor to its GDP. Its accelerated growth trajectory is perfectly aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and reinforce its status as one of the world’s top three cities for business and investment. DIFC’s unprecedented growth over the last 20 years consolidates Dubai’s status as the MEASA region’s foremost contributor to the global financial services industry.”

He added, “Through strategic initiatives, we seek to provide a dynamic environment for innovation and enterprise to flourish. Dubai and DIFC have invested heavily in its FinTech ecosystem by creating a supportive and agile regulatory framework, and by providing access to funding, sand-box environments and state-of-the-art infrastructure for start-ups and established companies alike. The Dubai FinTech Summit also presents a unique opportunity for collaboration between traditional financial institutions and FinTech firms, especially with rapid AI advancements driving innovation within the sector.”

The Dubai FinTech Summit offers the perfect platform for start-ups, investors and industry leaders to connect and capitalise on the growing FinTech market in the region and beyond. The MENA region’s FinTech start-up and venture capital landscape is booming, with over 800 FinTech start-ups worth $15.5 billion, according to data by dealroom.co.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC offers a thriving business environment where technology meets opportunity, enabling FinTech companies to excel and expand on a global scale. By fostering robust partnerships and facilitating cross-border collaboration, we are setting new standards for financial excellence. The Dubai FinTech Summit exemplifies this commitment by bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from around the world to discuss the future of finance. The platform not only highlights Dubai’s central role in the global financial ecosystem but also demonstrates our position as a catalyst for economic growth and technological advancement in the MEASA region and beyond.”

Investments in FinTech, projected to grow by 17.2% CAGR to $949 billion from 2022 to 2030, are further accelerating the ongoing pace of FinTech innovation globally and in Dubai, which offers access to high-growth emerging markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Western Europe, Asia and Africa.

The second edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit is taking place at an unprecedented scale for an event focused purely on FinTech. In line with D33 to position Dubai as the top four global financial hub by 2033, the Dubai FinTech Summit is designed to encourage cross-border collaboration and innovation, pivotal to transforming the global FinTech sector. It presents a unique opportunity to explore emerging FinTech trends and their potential to drive financial progress in the MEASA region.