UAE weather: Chance of rain in parts of country, mercury hits 45ºC

Heavy rains lashed parts of Fujairah last night
There may be rainfall eastward and southward, due to the formation of convective clouds, the National Meteorological Centre says.
The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy in general, it adds.
Temperatures will go as high as 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, with cloud activity causing blowing dust and sand.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Temperature is likely to fall during the day
