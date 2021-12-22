UAE weather: 40-day winter begins today

The country recorded a cool 7.8°C yesterday morning in Al Ain

Today marks the first day of winter in the UAE.

Leading astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, noted that residents can now look forward to 40 days of cooler temperatures, beginning Wednesday, December 22.

The sun's path was lowest above the horizon, marking the winter solstice, he added. This phenomenon occurred yesterday, on December 21, and saw the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

Earlier this year, on August 24, the UAE recorded spotting the Suhail star, marking the country's first move towards cooler climes.

The rise of the Suhail star in central Arabia is a well-anticipated phenomenon, as it signals the end of intense heat in the country.

Temperatures have already dropped significantly across the country in recent days. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE recorded a nippy 7.8°C yesterday morning in Raknah, Al Ain. And folks have much to look forward to.

Last week, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the second season of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign. The domestic tourism initiative invites residents to explore the hidden gems of the seven emirates.

