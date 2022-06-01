UAE summer: Weather bureau reveals longest day of the year

Maximum temperature to range between 39.7 and 42.7 °C

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 5:21 PM

The UAE will experience an increase in temperatures reaching up to 42.7° C during the month of June as summer begins, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

In its monthly climate report issued on Wednesday afternoon, the NCM said, in June, especially during last third of the month, on June 21, the summer solstice occurs when the sun’s rays are directly over the tropic of cancer (23.37 degree North) as the country is experiencing the longest day of the year thus, air temperatures increase over most areas of the country.

“As summer begins the mean temperatures increase approximately with 2°c to 3°c degrees compared to the month of May,” said the NCM report.

“The effect of Siberian high pressure system over the country is weakening and retreating during this month, and the thermal lows affect the area, where the extension of Indian monsoon depression affect the country from east over most periods of this month. Clouds are developing at times over some areas with chances of formation of cumuliform clouds over eastern mountains during afternoon’s hours may be rainy at times.”

According to forecasters, humidity slightly decreases during this month compared to May, particularly during the second half. Also the chances of fog/mist formation are less likely to occur especially in the second half of the month.

Climatic statistics:

Air temperature:

Mean air temperature ranging between 33.0 and 35.7 ° C

Mean Maximum air temperature ranging between 39.7 and 42.7 ° C

Mean Minimum air temperature ranging between 26.6 and 29.2 ° C

Highest maximum temperature reached 52.0°c at Al Yasat in 2010

Lowest Minimum air temperature fell to 14.1 °c at Raknah in 2004

Wind:

Mean wind speed 13 km/h

The highest winds of 125.2 (km / h) at Jabal Mebreh in 2010

Relative Humidity:

Mean relative humidity 43%

Mean maximum relative humidity ranging between 62 % to 87 %

Mean minimum relative humidity ranging between 14 % to 27 %.

Fog:

In the 2014, June showed the highest frequency of fog with 8 occasions of fog and 8 misty days

Also in 2017, June showed the highest frequency of fog with 15 occasions of fog and 1 misty day

Rain:

The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 44.0 mm in Owtaid in 2007.

