UAE summer: Weather bureau reveals longest day of the year

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning
Weather1 week ago
The UAE will experience an increase in temperatures reaching up to 42.7° C during the month of June as summer begins, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
In its monthly climate report issued on Wednesday afternoon, the NCM said, in June, especially during last third of the month, on June 21, the summer solstice occurs when the sun’s rays are directly over the tropic of cancer (23.37 degree North) as the country is experiencing the longest day of the year thus, air temperatures increase over most areas of the country.
“As summer begins the mean temperatures increase approximately with 2°c to 3°c degrees compared to the month of May,” said the NCM report.
“The effect of Siberian high pressure system over the country is weakening and retreating during this month, and the thermal lows affect the area, where the extension of Indian monsoon depression affect the country from east over most periods of this month. Clouds are developing at times over some areas with chances of formation of cumuliform clouds over eastern mountains during afternoon’s hours may be rainy at times.”
According to forecasters, humidity slightly decreases during this month compared to May, particularly during the second half. Also the chances of fog/mist formation are less likely to occur especially in the second half of the month.
Air temperature:
Wind:
Relative Humidity:
Fog:
Rain:
ALSO READ:
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning
Weather1 week ago
Hot and dusty conditions to prevail today
Weather1 week ago
Humidity levels will range between 15 and 90 per cent
Weather1 week ago
Conditions at sea will be rough
Weather1 week ago
Wave height will reach 6 feet in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago
Motorists and residents faced reduced visibility on the roads, which came down to a few hundred metres
Weather1 week ago
Healthcare specialist highlights that people with breathing problems are more prone to develop severe symptoms
Weather2 weeks ago
Everything you need to know about the phenomenon and its health hazards
Weather2 weeks ago