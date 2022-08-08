UAE: More rains forecast for next week in some areas

The country will be affected by an 'air depression from the east'

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 4:38 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 10:36 PM

Rains are expected to fall in some parts of the UAE next week, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said.

The country will be affected by an “air depression from the east”, with rains forecast to fall in the eastern and southern areas on August 14-17.

The country is affected by a low-pressure system from the east, with chances of rain on the eastern and southern areas expected from Monday 14 till Wednesday 17 August 2022 pic.twitter.com/h1UABE3x4b — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 8, 2022

Heavy rains battered the country’s east recently, flooding several areas. Seven people were killed in the weather deluge. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their flooded homes and placed in temporary accommodations and hotels.

Summer rains are not uncommon in the UAE. An NCM official had explained to Khaleej Times that the country could see up to three days of rainfall a week during summer.

ALSO READ: