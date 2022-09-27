UAE motorists alert: Poor visibility warning due to fog formation

Drivers urged to exercise caution and follow traffic speed limit

By WAM Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 8:54 PM

The UAE weather department, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), has urged motorists to follow the traffic regulations due to fog formation, reducing horizontal visibility. The condition may worsen, and visibility may drop even further over some coastal and internal areas from 1am until 9:30am Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi Police has also called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing traffic speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Earlier in the day, the weather departed reported light rainfall in the Al Dhafra region, including Mukhariz, Southwest of Madinat Zayed.

The highest temperature recorded over the country today (September 27) is 42.5°C in Al Quaa (Al Ain) at 15:30.