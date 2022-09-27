UAE motorists alert: Poor visibility warning due to fog formation

As per astronomical calculations, the fall season, and autumnal equinox, begin on Friday
The UAE weather department, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), has urged motorists to follow the traffic regulations due to fog formation, reducing horizontal visibility. The condition may worsen, and visibility may drop even further over some coastal and internal areas from 1am until 9:30am Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi Police has also called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing traffic speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Earlier in the day, the weather departed reported light rainfall in the Al Dhafra region, including Mukhariz, Southwest of Madinat Zayed.
The highest temperature recorded over the country today (September 27) is 42.5°C in Al Quaa (Al Ain) at 15:30.
Waters to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
The NCM has issued code red alerts for some regions
Residents can also expect light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds
The formations are also associated with fresh winds that could reach speeds of 40 km/hr
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea