UAE weather: Temperature drops to 14.4ºC; light rain forecast for parts of the country

Police urge motorists to drive with caution as visibility will be affected due to fog

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 12:19 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 10:46 PM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) weather department recorded the lowest temperature in the UAE today morning at 14.4°C in Jabal Jais.

The weather department expects light rain in some areas of the country and a drop in temperatures in the coming days, amid clear, humid to partly cloudy weather with heavy fog formation.

And the centre, in a statement on the expected weather during the next five days, stated that today's weather is clear, humid to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some interior areas in the morning, while temperatures tend to decrease, and winds are northwesterly light to moderate.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) weather department has also issued a fog warning for Wednesday morning, and have warned drivers of poor visibility conditions of less than 1,000 metres.

In a statement, the NCM said that horizontal visibility may even drop further at times over some internal areas, from 11:00pm Tuesday until 9:00am, Wednesday.

The NCM urged motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

According to NCM, it will be a humid morning on Wednesday, fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day with a drop in temperature.