Shaheen impact on UAE is over, says NCEMA

Dubai - Authorities had put in place multiple emergency response plans.

Afkar Ali Ahmed by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 4:12 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 6:00 PM

Cyclone Shaheen weakened into a tropical depression as it hit the UAE’s coasts, easing up further as it moved inland on Monday. Other than light to medium rains, high waves and strong winds that kicked up dust in some parts of the UAE — reducing visibility — the storm’s impact on the country was minimal.

In neighbouring Oman, however, the heavy winds and rains left a trail of destruction, with at least 11 killed. Video footages posted on social media showed vehicles submerged in some areas, as residents waded way through muddy floodwater.

Federal and local authorities in the UAE were on full alert, with schools in affected areas switching to online learning; Hatta parks and community facilities being shut; and residents barred from going to the beaches and valleys.

With the effects of cyclone now over, authorities announced that Al Ain’s educational institutions resumed in-person learning; construction work restarted; and Covid-19 testing and vaccination tents reopened.

In a media briefing on Monday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said 20 federal and 82 local authorities teamed up to strengthen emergency response to the effects of the storm. Awareness messages were broadcast in 19 languages to reach the maximum number of people.

The Sharjah Ruler had directed the authorities concerned to prepare emergency shelters to house those affected by the storm.

Ahmed Rashid Al Naqbi, deputy director of the Housing Department in Sharjah, said the authorities had secured hotel rooms for this purpose.

In Kalba, authorities had set up barriers along the coast to prevent seawater flooding.

Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, said multiple police units were formed to patrol Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn.