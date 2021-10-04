UAE: Tropical storm Shaheen has weakened, wave height of 8-9 feet, says NCM

Fresh winds in some Eastern areas may cause blowing dust and sand, and reduce horizontal visibility

The tropical cyclone has weakened and become a low pressure moving southwards, said the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

“The sea is very rough with a wave height of 8-9 feet offshore of Oman Sea, reaching five feet over the east coast of the country, and rough in Arabian Gulf with a wave height of 5-7 feet,” said the NCM, adding that the movement is to the south of the country in the Empty Quarter.

Effects over Al Ain area and surroundings

According to the NCM, there are continuous medium clouds in Al Ain, associated with light to moderate rain, decreasing gradually by the evening.

Fresh winds in some Eastern areas will, at times, reach 45km/hr during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.

“The Oman Sea will be rough offshore becoming moderate over the coast and decrease by night, becoming moderate to slight in general,” said officials.

“The Arabian Gulf will be rough during daytime becoming moderate to slight by evening.

The NCM says it was monitoring the tropical situation around the clock.

Officials have called on the public to follow the bulletins and reports it issues and to follow the instructions and warnings from competent authorities.

