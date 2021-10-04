Tropical storm Shaheen: Schools in Al Ain to return to in-person learning
Construction work will also resume across the city
Following a weakening of tropical storm Shaheen in Al Ain, authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a slew of updated guidelines to resume daily operations across the city.
Educational institutions will return to physical learning, while construction work will resume, said a statement by the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
Covid-19 testing and vaccination tents in Al Ain will also reopen. Furthermore, access to Jebel Hafeet will also be restored.
Authorities said they are continuing to closely monitor weather conditions and evaluate relevant measures and decisions. The public is urged to follow updates from official sources.
