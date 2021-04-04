Watch: Passengers told to brace as plane makes emergency landing

The plane can be seen jerking side to side as the pilot made the announcement.

Dramatic footage from inside a plane shows it jerking side to side as the pilot and cabin crew tell passengers to brace for impact.

The series of videos were taken by Mari Almaz, a passenger on board the flight from Moscow to Krasnodar in Russia that had to make an emergency landing after suffering a tail flap malfunction.

Travelling with her husband Dmitriy, Almaz explained in an Instagram caption that the flight crew had told them to prepare for an emergency landing before landing in Krasnodar.

“At first we thought it was a joke, but later the pilot confirmed it, then the plane circled around the city for about an hour. There was fear on people’s faces… children were crying, someone was praying, it was really scary.”

Subsequent videos show passengers clapping with relief and walking on to the tarmac after the plane successfully landed.

“Bravo to the pilot and the flight attendants!” Almaz said, saying that the thing she was worried the most about was leaving her daughter Dima an orphan.