UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE visa cancellation: 3 ways expats can cancel their entry permit

Here is a step-by-step guide issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship Customs and Port Security (ICP) for the same

by

Waheed Abbas

Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 8:43 AM

Expatriates account for around 85 per cent of the UAE’s population, which is one of the highest in the world.

Every year, thousands of expats join the UAE workforce and many people return to their home countries once they have fulfilled their dreams and become independent financially.

When expats leave the UAE for good, they’re required to cancel their visas. Many people in the UAE may not know that they themselves can apply to cancel their entry permit.

They can cancel the entry permit in three ways – personal account, government establishment account and typing centres.

Below is the step-by-step guide issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship Customs and Port Security (ICP) to cancel the entry permit:

Personal Account:

  • Log into the ICP account and create a new account
  • Submit a request to cancel an entry permit and attach the service requirements
  • Pay the fees and financial guarantees, if any, and then send the application
  • Receiving and checking the request by the Authority’s employees
  • Receive the notification of approval

Government Establishment Account:

  • Log into the ICP account and create a new account
  • Submit a request to cancel an entry permit and attach the service requirements
  • Pay the fees and financial guarantees, if any, and then send the application
  • Receiving and checking the request by the Authority’s employees
  • Receive the notification of approval

Typing Centre Account:

  • Visit one of the approved printing offices
  • Submit a request to cancel an entry permit and attach the service requirements
  • Pay the fees and financial guarantees, if any, and then send the application
  • Receiving and checking the request by the Authority’s employees

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from Visa and Immigration in UAE