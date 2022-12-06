UAE visa cancellation: 3 ways expats can cancel their entry permit

Here is a step-by-step guide issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship Customs and Port Security (ICP) for the same

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 8:43 AM

Expatriates account for around 85 per cent of the UAE’s population, which is one of the highest in the world.

Every year, thousands of expats join the UAE workforce and many people return to their home countries once they have fulfilled their dreams and become independent financially.

When expats leave the UAE for good, they’re required to cancel their visas. Many people in the UAE may not know that they themselves can apply to cancel their entry permit.

They can cancel the entry permit in three ways – personal account, government establishment account and typing centres.

Below is the step-by-step guide issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship Customs and Port Security (ICP) to cancel the entry permit:

Personal Account:

Log into the ICP account and create a new account

Submit a request to cancel an entry permit and attach the service requirements

Pay the fees and financial guarantees, if any, and then send the application

Receiving and checking the request by the Authority’s employees

Receive the notification of approval

Government Establishment Account:

Log into the ICP account and create a new account

Submit a request to cancel an entry permit and attach the service requirements

Pay the fees and financial guarantees, if any, and then send the application

Receiving and checking the request by the Authority’s employees

Receive the notification of approval

Typing Centre Account:

Visit one of the approved printing offices

Submit a request to cancel an entry permit and attach the service requirements

Pay the fees and financial guarantees, if any, and then send the application

Receiving and checking the request by the Authority’s employees

