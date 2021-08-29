World (videos)
Logo
World | 29 Aug 2021

Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul

MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
World - Latest Videos
khaleejtimes

Video | World

Watch: Joe Biden defends withdrawal of US...

khaleejtimes

Video | World

Video: Surreal scenes unfold across Kabul as ...

khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Santorini...

khaleejtimes

Video | World

Mucormycosis: The black fungus hitting Covid-...

khaleejtimes

Video | World

Israel-Gaza conflict: Day 10

khaleejtimes

Video | World

Israel-Gaza Conflict: The last 24 hours

khaleejtimes

Video | World

Cyclone Tauktae: Emirates cancels Dubai-...

khaleejtimes

Video | World

Israel-Palestine conflict: The last 24 hours

khaleejtimes

Video | World

Covid in Goa: Trouble in paradise?

khaleejtimes

Video | World

Video: WHO approves Sinopharm Covid vaccine

khaleejtimes

Video | World

Covid-19: India tops 20 million cases amid...

khaleejtimes

Video | World

Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases suppress...

 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 