World | 3rd May 2021

Covid-19 deaths in Indian hospitals due to oxygen shortage

As India continues to battle Covid crossing more than 19 million cases, a severe shortage of oxygen in hospitals has taken a heavy toll. On Sunday, 24 patients died at a government hospital in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka due to an alleged oxygen shortage where patients were undergoing treatment. The Batra Hospital in Delhi ran out of oxygen supply for over an hour on Saturday which resulted in the death of 12 Covid-19 patients, including a doctor. While in Punjab, six patients died at a private hospital in Amritsar last week.