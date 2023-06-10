UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: 5 AI tools you may not have heard of

ChatGPT is only one AI app- there are many other mind-blowing AI tools that could help you

by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 4:43 PM

ALSO VIEW:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

'To heal nature we need to heal ourselves': Booker winner Ben Okri on the KT Life Podcast

videos

"To heal nature we need to heal ourselves": Booker winner Ben Okri on the KT Life Podcast

Ben Okri is the Booker-winning novelist who was in town to conduct workshops and talk about his books Every Leaf a Hallelujah and Tiger Work as part of Expo City’s Connecting Minds Book Club, supported by Emirates Literature Foundation. The renowned author and thinker brings the attention to the need for a new kind of sensibility where writers and artists can address the issue of climate change with an urgency.

videos