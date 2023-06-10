Watch: 5 AI tools you may not have heard of

ChatGPT is only one AI app- there are many other mind-blowing AI tools that could help you
The shows range from animated comedy to horror drama
Ossiano in Dubai makes its debut on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, securing the 87th position among venues ranked from 51st to 100th. The Michelin star restaurant's has gained global acclaim
DSW returns for the 13th year for a sporty and fun-filled summer edition that will last more than 100 days
Take a virtual tour of Abu Dhabi's brand-new snow park, Snow Abu Dhabi! Get ready to experience the ultimate winter wonderland in the heart of the desert.
He will become the first senior British royal to testify since the 1890s when he appears in the witness box in London's High Court
In an incisive conversation with Atif Rahman, Founder & Chairman of ORO24 Developments, Dubai, we touched upon the dynamic real estate ecosystem, growing trends, own or rent dilemma, regulations and variables to watch out for. This episode of Secret Sauce Podcast is as insightful as it comes!
Ben Okri is the Booker-winning novelist who was in town to conduct workshops and talk about his books Every Leaf a Hallelujah and Tiger Work as part of Expo City’s Connecting Minds Book Club, supported by Emirates Literature Foundation. The renowned author and thinker brings the attention to the need for a new kind of sensibility where writers and artists can address the issue of climate change with an urgency.
Italian Dairy Products gives KT an inside look at how they use both Emirati and Italian ingredients to make fresh cheese
The toll from a horrific three-train rail crash in India rose to 288 early Saturday
Prince Hussein married into one of Saudi Arabia’s prominent business families in a glitzy ceremony attended by international royals and heads of state
India’s top wrestlers and Olympic medallists such as Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik along with others have reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga river. Why are they protesting?
CoffeeDesk and Fellow partnered to host the second edition of the Fellow Championship, a coffee brewing competition
UAE introduces 9% corporate tax, offering businesses a competitive advantage with one of the world's lowest rates. Here is all you need to know
Following last year's successful celebration of Hindi cinema, the IIFA Awards are back in Abu Dhabi this year
Meet the new rising star taking Dubai by storm! Nicole Obarzanek is a complete performer who’s breaking boundaries by showcasing her exceptional skills as a dancer, singer, model, and a violinist.