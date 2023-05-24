The Startech Podcast: Does the future of media lie in the Metaverse

Ryan Rivera, head of crypto operations at Myco discusses the relationship between media and the Metaverse , how the future of streaming, AI and the Metaverse can help content creators
ALSO READ:
Category
Sort By
Ryan Rivera, head of crypto operations at Myco discusses the relationship between media and the Metaverse , how the future of streaming, AI and the Metaverse can help content creators
Dubai now boasts an impressive tally of 14 Michelin-starred restaurants
Diagnosed with Ebstein’s Anomaly, Hannah Phillips, a school teacher, went on to have eight heart surgeries and two pacemaker insertions. The first time she had an open heart surgery was when she was only nine years old. In this episode of KT Life, she talks about the importance of heart health
Barnawi arrived at the International Space Station on May 23, 2023 and is on a 10-day mission in space to conduct stem cell and breast cancer research while in orbit
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens on Yas Island, featuring eight realms and the world's largest aquarium. Visitors can observe marine life, explore with sharks, and enjoy thrilling experiences.
Zahid Yahya, owner of Exotic Cars in Dubai, celebrated 20 years of operations with the inauguration of the company's new flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road. The showroom features the world's costliest car, the Pagani, priced at Dh40 million.
As Dubai's flagship airline looks to the future, let's look through its past
Syrian President Assad attends summit after decade-long unrest
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan posted a video on social media of his visit to the Emirates Group Headquarters along with Sheikh Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai
Renowned for their exceptional skills in crafting artistic and distinctive furniture and cabinetry while encompassing all facets of carving, marquetry, and patinas, Moissonnier inaugurated its flagship showroom in Dubai, dubbed as Moissonnier Home.
Erdoğan narrowly misses first-round victory in Türkiye's election, heading to runoff. Independent candidate gains significance. Watch the video to know more in details
The 78-year-old will receive an Honorary Palme d'Or this year for his contributions to cinema
Hashem Kaddoura, aged 66 years, the unofficial 'hakawati', storyteller is captivating young audiences at the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF)
How can companies create scalable, resilient and agile supply chains that can quickly respond to global disruptions and uncertainty?
Don't miss out on this captivating conversation with one of the world's most celebrated culinary artists
India has recovered post-Covid with 6.9m inbound tourist arrivals this year.