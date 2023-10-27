Trans-Tasman clash of titans

Emmy-nominated journalist Barkha Dutt on the first-ever international edition of #WeTheWomen, celebrating women achievers in the UAE
Australia takes on New Zealand as both teams look to cement their positions in the semifinals. Senior journalist Ayaz Memon weighs in with his expert analysis
The pressure is on. Pakistan to face in-form South Africa in a must-win game, Senior journalist Ayaz Memon offers expert analysis
The 1992 World Cup winner says Pakistan need to play Fakhar in the middle-order as the left-hander is capable of destroying any attack
Nakba, an Arabic term meaning 'catastrophe,' involved the displacement of Palestinians in 1948, impacting the Middle East and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
England's semifinal dreams ride on the Sri Lanka encounter. Senior journalist Ayaz Memon weighs in with his expert insight
According to cricket expert Ayaz Memon, the Netherlands team have nothing to lose and all to gain in this match, while it is juggernauts Australia have to live up to their reputation
In the past couple of days, some parts of the UAE have been hit by intense rainfall, even prompting alerts about dangerous weather conditions. But have you ever wondered how it actually rains in the Emirates? The short answer is cloud-seeding.
Footballers, models, singers and actors among those who have spoken out backing those affected by recent violence
Thousands of dedicated Dubai volunteers come together to fill relief boxes with hope and compassion for Gaza. This initiative, coordinated by the Emirates Red Crescent and Dubai Cares, provided crucial aid to those affected by conflict
Taiwan couple's garbage wedding shoot makes headlines
First triumph for the Americans since 2014 and 16th overall in the World Amateur Team Championship
Pakistan is currently in the middle rung of the series with four points, with the chance to climb up if they beat Afghanistan's world-class spinners
The 1992 Pakistan World Cup winner says Afghanistan have the world's best spin attack, and could end Pakistan's semifinal hopes on the spin-friendly Chennai track
The 1992 Pakistan World Cup winner believes it could be the match of the tournament; India will miss the injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya, while New Zealand play with a smart team
The team lost their match against Australia by 62 runs, losing 2 points overall