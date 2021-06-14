Nation | 14 Jun 2021

Have you tried this famous Dh5 Dubai crêpe?

On #TheFoodTrail, we head to Labeeb Grocery on Jumeirah Beach Road that's been dishing out Rigag bread, UAE’s favourite wafer-thin crepe, for 20 years. There's many that do it but no one does it better than this grocery-turned-bakery. It's stood tall for two decades amidst swanky restaurants in a rich Dubai neighbourhood, catering to customers in supercars until midnight every day. A rigag here costs Dh5 to Dh7 and comes with a combination of toppings like: Cheese, hot sauce, fish sauce and eggs. And there’s a packet of crushed Oman crisps that go into it? Have you tasted a rigag here yet? Let us know