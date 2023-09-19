'I am Instagram famous': Watch as influencer hurls expletives at flight passenger

The authorities recently shut down over 200 social media accounts for promoting and selling drugs
An influencer, Morgan Osman, was caught on camera hurling expletives at a passenger on board an American Airlines flight before she was allegedly removed from the plane. A video of the incident has gone viral on the Internet that shows the woman claiming that she is “Instagram famous” before deboarding.
In the video, uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, Osman, 35, is seen taking her luggage out of the overhead bin while arguing with a fellow passenger, who is not in the frame.
“I did nothing wrong,” Osman can be heard saying. The influencer, who appeared on reality TV shows Bad Girls Club in 2010 and Miami Monkey in 2013, then tells other passengers to “shut up” and walks towards the gate.
While making her way out of the plane, Osman spots a passenger filming the altercation and says, “Film me, I am Instagram famous,” using some more expletives, causing the passengers to erupt in laughter.
It could not be ascertained when and why the altercation took place or where Osman was headed.
After the incident, Osman responded to it through her Instagram account, which has since been deactivated. She posted screenshots of news articles covering the altercation on Instagram stories and wrote, "I didn’t get kicked off. I asked to leave instead of it turning violent. Thank you."
On her “I am Instagram famous” comment, Osman said, “I said what I said…”
In another Instagram story, Osman bragged about being famous. “Don’t act like you all don’t know who I am. From Bad Girls Club to the South of France with billboards all over LA. Come on now,” Osman wrote.
According to an international media outlet, Osman once claimed that she once dated Britney Spears’ estranged husband Sam Asghari.
