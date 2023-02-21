UAE: Dh8.14 billion worth of defence deals inked on Day 2 of IDEX

Local firms bag major contracts as Abu Dhabi-headquartered Edge Group inks three deals to the tune of Dh7.13 billion

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 5:02 PM

Tawazun Council announced signing 12 deals worth Dh8.14 billion with local and international companies on the second day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023.

Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi, the official spokesperson of Tawazun Council, said 8 contracts totalling Dh7.6 billion were signed by Tawazun on behalf of the Ministry of Defence with local companies. Meanwhile, 4 contracts worth Dh543 were inked with international companies.

After the opening day of the exhibition saw deals worth Dh4.5 billion being inked, the second day saw volumes almost double. Abu Dhabi-headquartered Edge Group bagged the biggest orders through its subsidiaries Halcon (Dh4.7 billion and Dh1.1 billion) and Adasi (Dh1.33 billion). The state-owned advanced technology and defence group inked three deals to the tune of Dh7.13 billion.

Meanwhile, international deals were led by companies from France (Thales with two deals), Rheinmetall (Germany) and L3Harris (US).

Al Meraikhi lauded the competencies of the local companies in striking major deals.

“Local companies have displayed their capabilities. This is because of the initiatives of the UAE’s leadership,” Al Meraikhi said.

Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, official spokesperson of Tawazun Council, noted: “The announcements represent the success witnessed in the past editions of IDEX.”

Tawazun Council is an independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies to maximise value through acquisition systems

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 is organised by ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, and will continue until Friday.

Details of the local deals inked with:

Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Desert Sting P5 system (Dh4.7 billion).

Adasi, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Shadow system (Dh1.33 billion).

Halcon to procure Hunter systems (Dh1.1 billion).

Trust International Group to procure Minimi machine guns (Dh179 million).

ADSB to procure rescue boats (Dh175 million).

International Golden Group to procure telecom systems (Dh40 million).

Trust International to procure 7.62mm machine guns (Dh20 million).

Marakeb to develop a golden unit of multi-mission unmanned boats (Dh20 million).

Details of international deals inked with:

Thales Six to develop and support ground station radio (Dh316 million).

Thales Six to procure CMS systems (Dh159 million).

Rheinmetall to provide technical support for engagement simulation (Dh57 million).

Harris International to procure telecom systems and intercom units (Dh11 million).

