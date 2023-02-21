UAE: Edge bags Dh2.14billion contract to supply Thunder line munitions to country's Armed Forces

Experts at Gulfood suggest behavioural changes as Dh6 billion worth of food is wasted every year
Halcon, Edge Group entity, has inked a contract worth Dh2.14 billion with the UAE Armed Forces to supply short-range guided munition systems.
Halcon, a regional leader in the design and production of guided weapons systems and beyond, will provide Thunder P3 light precision-guided munitions (PGMs) to the Armed Forces.
The P3 Light is designed to integrate onto the MK series of general purpose aerial munitions and under the contract, will be fitted with a semi-active laser (SAL) seeker.
“Our Thunder P3 Light PGMs will provide the UAE Armed Forces with a cost-effective air strike capability,” Saeed Al Mansoori, senior vice-president, Advanced Concepts, said, while making the announcement during the second day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023.
“The addition of a semi-active laser seeker will also provide enhanced accuracy against threats. It gives us great pride to be fulfilling these operational requirements as we seek to continue to provide innovative solutions for the UAE Armed Forces.”
The Thunder P3 Light is part of Halcon’s Thunder line of cost-effective, short-range guided munition kit systems that convert the MK series of general purpose aerial munitions into precision-guided munitions (PGMs) with increased range and precision accuracy.
Halcon is part of the missiles and weapons clustre within Edge, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.
