Did South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu buy posh seaside villa in Dubai?

One of the biggest stars from the South Indian film industry, Mahesh Babu, has reportedly purchased a luxurious villa in Dubai.
According to the reports, the Telugu star purchased the property in an uptown area along the seashore in the emirate.
Mahesh has also travelled to Dubai to complete sign the papers to complete the formalities for the property.
Mahesh is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema. He is known to charge anything between Rs350 to 500 million per film.
The actor and his wife and former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar, own a multiplex in Hyderabad and have also ventured into the restaurant business.
The actor, who shot his film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' in Dubai, will be next seen in Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming movie 'SSMB28' alongside Pooja Hegde.
