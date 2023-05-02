UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Did South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu buy posh seaside villa in Dubai?

The actor reportedly travelled to the emirate to close the deal

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 8:58 PM

Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 9:00 PM

One of the biggest stars from the South Indian film industry, Mahesh Babu, has reportedly purchased a luxurious villa in Dubai.

According to the reports, the Telugu star purchased the property in an uptown area along the seashore in the emirate.

Mahesh has also travelled to Dubai to complete sign the papers to complete the formalities for the property.

Mahesh is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema. He is known to charge anything between Rs350 to 500 million per film.

The actor and his wife and former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar, own a multiplex in Hyderabad and have also ventured into the restaurant business.

The actor, who shot his film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' in Dubai, will be next seen in Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming movie 'SSMB28' alongside Pooja Hegde.

.


More news from Videos
Eid in Dubai: Museum of the Moon

videos

Eid in Dubai: Museum of the Moon

Be up close and personal with the moon this Eid. Running until the 8th of May at Oli Oli children’s museum, families with young children can get a chance to see a unique art installation in the form of a 5-metre replica of the Moon

videos

A green sanctuary in the middle of Sharjah

videos

A green sanctuary in the middle of Sharjah

Green Heaven Farm is ​​the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public

videos