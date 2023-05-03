Alia Bhatt gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt, who made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 in New York, was called Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) by the paps on the red carpet.

The 'Raazi' star won the hearts of many with her sartorial choices at Met Gala. Alia opted for a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette from the shelves of Prabal Gurung.

Prabal has shared many pictures and videos of Alia on his Instagram account. Among those, there's a video, in which, Alia was called by a paparazzo as 'Aishwarya this way'. However, Alia posed for the paps, smiled at them, and walked off. Prabal also helped her with her gown on the stairs of the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a well-known name at international podiums. But she is a more familiar face at the Cannes than at Met Gala.

After walking the red carpet, Alia shared pictures of her Met Gala look on Instagram and revealed that her royal ensemble was made using one lakh pearls.

"Met Gala -- Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty...I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met," she shared.

"A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED," Alia added.

