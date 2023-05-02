The Kerala Story: Indian politician bats for release of movie despite demands for ban

The trailer of the film has undergone some changes amid protests

Amid the ongoing controversy over the 'The Kerala Story', a top Indian politician has supported advocated for the May 5 release of the film and said that he would go and watch the movie.

"This film should be released all over India and we oppose those demanding a ban on this film. I will go to watch the first show of the film," said Kirit Somaiya.

The BJP leader said that he spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure there is no problem with the release of the movie.

"I also spoke with the producer. We have assured him that there will be no problem with the release of the film," he said.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, 'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The movie tells the story of four women and how from being regular college students to joining a terrorist organisation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader VD Satheesan, are among a growing number of people who have opposed the release of the film.

Meanwhile, according to news reports, the makers of 'The Kerala Story' have altered their claim that 32,000 women from Kerala joined the terrorist group. They have also made changes that have been reflected in the trailer of the film on YouTube.

