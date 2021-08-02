Oman adjusts electricity tariffs to ease burden on citizens

The services cut off due to late bill payments during the summer, will also be restored.

Oman has adjusted its electricity tariffs structure to offer consumers on lower rates more supply, a government official said on Monday, following consumer complaints about steep summer bills.

A Public Services Regulation Authority official told a news briefing that after receiving over 5,000 complaints, authorities had decided to expand consumption categories for households in a move that would be applied retroactively to cover May and June.

Under the adjustment, consumers paying a tariff of 12 baisas ($0.03) per kilowatt/hour (kw/h) will now be able to get up to 4,000 kw/h of electricity, up from a previous cap of 2,000 kw/h.

Consumers paying a tariff of 16 baisas per kw/h will now be able to get up to 6,000 kw/h, against up to 4,000 kw/h previously.

“Most citizens fall under these two segments,” Authority head Mansoor Al Hinai told reporters.

He said the body has instructed licensed firms to restore services cut off due to late bill payments during the summer.