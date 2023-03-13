World Bank official praises UAE's leading position in gender balance

Iva Hamel says UAE is the most progressive country in the region in terms of women's empowerment

Iva Hamel, World Bank Representative in the UAE. — Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 10:36 PM

Iva Hamel, the World Bank Representative in the UAE, has praised the UAE for being the most progressive country in the Middle East and North Africa in terms of women's empowerment. She commended the UAE's commitment to supporting women's role in the community and increasing their economic opportunities.

In her statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Hamel said that, the UAE has taken unprecedented measures to enhance its position in gender balance in the region, and has become the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to implement parental leave for fathers. The country has also introduced legal provisions to ensure women receive equal pay and to prohibit gender-based discrimination in the workplace.

Hamel stressed that the UAE has maintained its advanced position in the latest World Bank report, which monitors the efforts of governments to issue laws aimed at achieving women's economic empowerment.

Furthermore, the UAE recently launched the UAE Gender Balance Council, in collaboration with the World Bank, as a regional centre for promoting gender balance. The council offers consultations and organises workshops on this issue, making it an effective platform for identifying the progress of gender balance efforts in the region and for sharing the UAE's successful experience in this area.

In conclusion, Hamel emphasised that the establishment of the UAE Gender Balance Council was a timely move and will continue to be an instrumental tool in furthering gender balance efforts in the region.