Winter in UAE: Abu Dhabi lists must-see events for next 180 days

With the complete winter calendar featured on the Visit Abu Dhabi website, residents and visitors can now start planning their adventure schedules

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 4:45 PM

From concerts and cultural events to exhilarating action with the NBA, Abu Dhabi has made sure its latest winter calendar would create memorable experiences for its residents and visitors.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on Saturday announced its line-up of events for the next season.

Revealed during a TV talk show-style launch event, the latest Abu Dhabi Calendar spans 180 days.

Among the highly anticipated events are:

Live concerts by Sting, Andrea Bocelli and A. R. Rahman,

The first NBA Abu Dhabi Games

The return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, headlined by UFC 280: OLIVEIRA vs MAKHACHEV, Disney’s The Lion King, and IIFA Awards Abu Dhabi 2023

The Wireless Festival (for rap and global urban music fans), which will make its Abu Dhabi debut in March 2023

ALSO READ:

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director-general for tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We’re looking forward to sharing Abu Dhabi with the world by playing host to spectacular musical acts and action-packed global sport spectacles that will attract fans and families from across the globe. It’s a jam-packed and incredibly diverse agenda of events which promises to connect friends, excite youth and unite families for unforgettable moments they can enjoy at their own pace.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: “Through our collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi and the support of our trusted partners, Abu Dhabi will host an action-packed line-up of world-class events on Yas Island and across the emirate this season, from exhilarating concerts to cultural festivals, aimed at elevating experiences for residents and tourists of all ages to enjoy across the UAE Capital."

On bringing Blippi The Musical to Abu Dhabi for the first time, John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment, said: “As an entertainment industry leader, we pay great attention to what audiences want to see and experience. Flash Entertainment has a long track record of bringing the best global performers and events to audiences in the UAE and the region. We have paid close attention to the growth of Blippi’s following so it is a special moment to bring this exciting show to young fans in Abu Dhabi as we continue to diversify our offering and develop the regional entertainment landscape.”

With the complete winter calendar featured on the Visit Abu Dhabi website, residents and visitors can now start planning their ‘must-see’ schedule for the following events.