Abu Dhabi: Major treat in store for NBA fans at Manarat Al Saadiyat this October

A major treat awaits basketball fans ahead of the much-anticipated two-day pre-season NBA games that kick-off at Etihad Arena, Yas Island on October 6.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have announced that NBA District, an interactive fan event in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, will take place at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi from October 5 - 9.
The NBA District will showcase music, media and art associated with NBA culture. Fans will be able to engage with NBA personalities from around the world, watch authentic NBA game entertainment, enjoy hands-on basketball activities, and purchase limited-edition NBA merchandise.
The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are set to play two pre-season games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on October 6 and 8, marking the league’s first games in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf.
What's in store for fans:
“Hosting NBA District as part of the region’s first NBA games is another highly memorable moment for Abu Dhabi, as we continue to attract top-tier global sports, share our warm Emirati hospitality and showcase the destination’s many exciting, inspiring and relaxing experiences with the world," remarked Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi.
“Whether you are new to the NBA or a passionate fan, NBA District will offer a first-of-its kind NBA experience in the heart of the city,” said NBA Head of Fan Engagement and Direct-to-Consumer for Europe and the Middle East, George Aivazoglou.
Fans can also download the NBA Events App for details. Additional events, activities and appearances will be announced prior to the event.
A one-day ticket for NBA District costs Dh55, while a ticket for all five days is Dh215.
Fans can purchase tickets to NBA District and The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 by visiting NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi and follow @NBAArabic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates, news and content in Arabic.
