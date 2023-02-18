UAE weather: Yellow alert issued, visibility to drop

Conditions at sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 6:31 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Moderate to fresh winds, strong at times over the sea causing blowing dust and sand during the day.

The authority has issued a yellow fog alert for areas in the country. The alert says: "Chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drops even further at times over some Northern and internal Eastern areas from 11.30pm on Friday until 8.30am on Saturday."

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai. There will be an increase in temperatures today.

However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 8ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal eastern areas. Humidity levels will range from 50 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate becoming rough in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: