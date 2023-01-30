UAE weather: Yellow alert issued, temperatures to dip to 3ºC

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 6:14 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

The authority has issued a yellow alert, warning residents of fog formation. It said, "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from 1am until 9am on Monday."

Temperatures could be as high as 25ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 14ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 3ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist of mist formation. Levels will range from 30 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

