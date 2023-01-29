Heavy rains in UAE: 15 traffic accidents in Sharjah; police respond to 29,000 calls

Patrols were also deployed across the emirate to ensure the safety of road users, along with educational messages broadcast through visual and print media

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 4:14 PM

Sharjah Police Central Operations has received more than 29,000 calls in the past five days, from Tuesday to Saturday on the numbers 999 and 901, while the Traffic and Patrols Department dealt with 15 accidents during the same period.

Colonel Dr. Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations Department, indicated that the call centre 999 responded quickly to 27,147 calls, while the call centre 901 dealt with 2808 calls – including inquiries from the public and customers, as well as complaints and suggestions.

Colonel Al-Suwaidi explained that the operations room was completely ready before the rain began to deal with the high volume of calls with immediate response and maximum efficiency.

The staff in the operations room responded to all inquiries accurately and were able to provide all aspects of assistance in many languages, including Arabic, English, and Urdu.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Alai Al-Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said that Al-Anjad patrols dealt with 15 traffic accidents during the bad weather. The accidents caused injuries that ranged from moderate to minor, however, no case of death was recorded.

He pointed out that during the rainy days, patrols were redeployed in various parts of the emirate in accordance with traffic plans to ensure the safety of road users. The educational and advisory messages were broadcasted through various visual, print and audio media, and social media platforms to enhance public awareness of accident prevention.

