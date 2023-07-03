UAE weather: Yellow alert issued, motorists asked to exercise caution while driving

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 6:35 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

A fog alert has been issued by the weather authority, saying, "Chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 5.30am until 8.30am on Monday."

Abu Dhabi Police has issued a fog alert and has asked motorists to exercise caution while driving.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning and might be convective by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation. Humidity levels will range from 25 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 45 to 90 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, may be rough westward, in the Arabian Gulf and will be slight in the Oman sea.

