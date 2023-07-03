UAE weather: Yellow alert issued, motorists asked to exercise caution while driving

They were were presented with commemorative gifts as they posed for photographs and videos alongside the cartoon characters
The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
A fog alert has been issued by the weather authority, saying, "Chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 5.30am until 8.30am on Monday."
Abu Dhabi Police has issued a fog alert and has asked motorists to exercise caution while driving.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning and might be convective by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation. Humidity levels will range from 25 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 45 to 90 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, may be rough westward, in the Arabian Gulf and will be slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
They were were presented with commemorative gifts as they posed for photographs and videos alongside the cartoon characters
Buildings and vehicles have been torched and stores looted in riots that have spread nationwide after a teenager was shot dead by a French police officer
They changed their careers and learned new skills to craft signature brews that helped them win international awards representing UAE
UAE President thanks the Saudi King for ensuring that the pilgrims could perform the rituals in tranquility and safety
Foreign Trade minister Olivier Becht expresses his trust in the UAE’s ability to successfully host COP28
The authority said it took place heading to Dubai, at the exit leading to the vegetable and fruit market
The community will come together and showcase their cultural heritage and foster a sense of belongingness among everyone
The ‘robo-taxis’ were first introduced on Yas Island in December 2021, with over 2,700 passengers experiencing autonomous driving