UAE weather: Mercury to rise to 46ºC, dust to blow today

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 25 to 80 per cent in Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 6:28 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during the day.

Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate and may be rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

