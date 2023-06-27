UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for wind, rough seas; chance of rain today

Eid Al Adha in UAE: School students celebrate festival, organises fundraisers to appreciate support staff
Ancillary staff members were provided with food items and even monetary tokens that have been collected through contributions
The day ahead will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast associated with light rain, with a probability of convective clouds forming eastward by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist over some western areas. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust eastward and northward.
Temperatures will reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 43°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 30°C and 32°C respectively.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.
Authorities have issued a yellow alert for wind and rough seas from 4:30am to 7pm on Tuesday, June 27. Residents are advised to be on the lookout if choosing to participate in outdoor activities today.
ALSO READ:
Ancillary staff members were provided with food items and even monetary tokens that have been collected through contributions
They suggest opting for smaller servings and refraining from consuming foods high in sugar and fat
They aim to simplify the vast array of information, present key insights, and offer practical steps towards symptom management
An Environmental Knowledge Graph System has been developed to analyse cause-effect relationships between humans and the environment
The country's travel sector has bounced back strongly after the Covid pandemic, meaning that demand for leisure and business trips has grown exponentially
The authority cautioned residents about the gases that illegal fireworks can emit, releasing harmful substances that affect the respiratory system of the user
Customer Happiness Centre at DXB, Terminal 3 will remain open to provide the services from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm throughout this period
AADC supplies water and electricity to more than 250,000 customers through its sustainable distribution network