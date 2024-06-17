E-Paper

Dubai traffic alert: Heavy congestion on Al Khail road after cement truck breaks down

Police have cordoned off the three left-most lanes, which has left just three other lanes for motorists to use

Web Desk
Photo: KT Reader
Photo: KT Reader

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 5:30 PM

Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 5:31 PM

Severe traffic congestion was reported on Al Khail road on Monday afternoon, according to eyewitnesses.

The reports stated the gridlock was along the E44 stretch moving south, just before the Dubai Hills Mall exit, where a cement truck broke down.


Police have cordoned off the three left-most lanes, which has left just three other lanes for motorists to use.

This is causing congestion on Al Khail, even though roads across Dubai are relatively empty as UAE celebrates Eid Al Adha with a 4-day break.

Below is a screenshot of the congestion, as shown on Google Maps, which is reporting an 8-minute delay:

First responders are on the scene to direct motorists, who are advised to exercise caution or use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Web Desk


