UAE: How to avoid falling victim to scams while shopping online this Eid Al Adha

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 3:22 PM

The Cyber Security Council of UAE has issued an advisory urging citizens and residents to maintain online security and protect their digital financial transactions during Eid Al Adha.

The authority has underscored the importance of taking precautions, particularly during the festive season when cyber-attack threats escalate. They stressed the importance of safeguarding personal information to avoid such attacks, especially amidst the rising trend of digital transactions.

In an awareness post, the council told residents to stay informed and practice good security habits to ensure a safer online experience.

They emphasised the importance of verifying the authenticity of websites by looking for the lock code in the header bar. Ensure there is a "https" at the beginning of the URL.

Online users are reminded to create strong passwords. It is important to create unique, complex passwords for each account and to avoid reusing passwords across different platforms.

Residents were told to beware of phishing attempts. Do not click on any suspicious links or download anything from unknown sources. It would be wise not to install untrusted apps or software and only download applications from reputable sources.