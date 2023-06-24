UAE weather: Alert issued for rough seas; residents warned to be on lookout outdoors

Moderate to fresh winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility

Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 6:24 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds appear by morning over the eastern coast. Moderate to fresh winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility.

Temperatures are set to rise to 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. Both emirates will see a low of 29°C today.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea. The NCM has issued a yellow alert to be in place until 6.30pm on Saturday.

Residents are urged to exercise caution while opting for outdoor activities today.

