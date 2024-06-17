E-Paper

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iceland on National Day

The leaders have sent messages to President Jóhannesson, and to the Icelandic Prime Minister, Bjarni Benediktsson.

By WAM

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 3:52 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of congratulations to President Guðni Jóhannesson of Iceland on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Jóhannesson, and to the Icelandic Prime Minister, Bjarni Benediktsson.

