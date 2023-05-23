UAE weather: Why heavy rains will not bring temperatures down

NCM official forecast chances of rain in the southern and eastern parts of the country today

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 6:00 AM

Residents in the UAE may experience light to moderate rains on Tuesday with no further drop in temperatures.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast a partly cloudy day in certain parts of the country only during the daytime.

This might bring in some respite from the sweltering pre-summer temperatures that were witnessed last week.

On Monday, Dr Ahmed Habib from the NCM told Khaleej Times: “There will be no drop in temperatures. Chances of convective clouds are there with light to moderate rain expected in certain parts only. On Tuesday, we have slight chances of rain especially in the southern and eastern parts of the country. But we will not witness any change in temperature. The sea will be slight to moderate and sometimes rough associated with the convective cloud. On Wednesday, there are chances of rains in various emirates that include Dubai and Abu Dhabi but then again chances are slim.”

Earlier in the week, on Monday morning, the weather department reported light rain over Al Bateen Airport, Al Hudrariyat island and Al Muroor.

At the same time, heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning was reported over Mirfa and Al Sila in Al Dhafrah region.

The NCM had issued yellow and orange alerts for some regions, warning the public of hazardous conditions and advising them to take precautions if they ventured out.

Last week, temperatures soared before witnessing a drop later.

ALSO READ:

In the week starting May 14, temperatures recorded were around 45 degree Celsius but later the country witnessed a drop in temperature.

Temperatures had dipped by 5 degree to 7 degree Celsius continuing until a few days.

However, the MET department officials had indicated that the temperature will rise again by about two to 4 degree Celsius.

Dr Habib had earlier explained: “The change in temperature is a result of the source of the wind and from which direction it comes. If we are affected by north-westerly wind, then the temperature will decrease. But if we are affected by the south-westerly wind or south-easterly wind then the temperature will increase.”