UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog, visibility set to drop

There will be another increase in temperatures, mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 6:29 AM

The day will be fair in general, with a chance of some convective clouds forming eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

A red and yellow fog alert has been issued by authorities. The alert says, "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from 1am until 9am Sunday."

Temperatures could be as high as 40ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai. There will be another increase in temperatures.

However, temperatures could be as low as 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai and 15ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 15 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

