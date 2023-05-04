UAE: New drone camera to help police monitor larger areas, locate targets faster

The unmanned aerial vehicle, which can be easily deployed during special missions, is also suitable for use in extreme weather conditions

By Ruqayya AlQaydi Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 4:35 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police have taken another big step in modernising their operations with the launch of a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for aerial photography on Thursday.

“The launch of the platform reflects the continuous efforts of the leadership to acquire and attract modern equipment and devices that contribute to enhancing security and safety in the emirate and push forward the progress of police and security work towards excellence and success,” the police said in a statement on their social media account.

Equipped with a high-resolution wide-angle camera, the drone will make it easier for the police to cover a larger area and capture high-quality images. It also has a GPS (global positioning system) device for high-precision location identification, making it easier for authorities to locate targets in real-time.

The aerial drone camera, which can be easily deployed during special missions, is also suitable for use in extreme weather conditions. It has sensors to detect water, moisture, vibration and heat.

General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, launched the new platform at a ceremony attended by several senior officers.

