Watch: Sharjah Police busts drug gang who used delivery riders as cover

Within 12 hours of the investigation, the anti-narcotics department of Sharjah Police apprehended a group of seven Asians who had employed delivery riders to promote drugs.
A top official at Sharjah Police said that the gang members used an innovative method, taking advantage of the employees of delivery companies with limited income, through whom they tried to promote (7,604) grams of crystal drug, (494) grams of cannabis and (297) rolls.
He added that according to confirmed information from the anti-narcotics agencies of the Sharjah Police, there is an international gang that relied on a new criminal method through employees of 'delivery companies', taking advantage of the nature of their work that requires their presence in various emirates of the country at different times, as a cover for them and their movements within the country.
The anti-drug agents carried out their vigilant operations in monitoring and investigating. They developed an elaborate plan to arrest them in cooperation and coordination with the anti-drug agencies in the neighbouring Emirates.
The team seized them in record time and transferred them to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures.
Sharjah Police calls on all members of society, especially parents, to be vigilant and cooperate with police agencies to confront this scourge that affects societies, especially young people and youth.
He urged the community to communicate with the police at number /901/or via e-mail at dea@shjpolice.gov.ae if they monitor suspicious behaviour.
The official confirms the full readiness of its teams to thwart the plans of drug dealers and promoters with their multiplicity of methods seeking to spread their poison in society. Sharjah police will not tolerate anyone who tries to affect the security of society.
